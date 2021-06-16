Septic tank murder probe: Tributes paid to Kempsey woman
- Published
The family of a woman whose remains were found in a septic tank almost 40 years after she went missing said she was "kind and caring".
Brenda Venables disappeared in 1982, aged 48.
In July 2019, remains found in a septic tank at the home she had shared with her husband David in Bestmans Lane, Kempsey, Worcestershire, were identified as hers.
Mr Venables, 88, appeared in court on Tuesday charged with her murder.
He is accused of killing Mrs Venables between 2 and 5 May 1982.
Police said the remains were discovered after the tank had been drained during routine maintenance and were later identified as those of Brenda Venables.
In a statement, her family said: "The disappearance of Brenda devastated our family.
"She was kind and caring and has been greatly missed.
"We, her surviving family, are thankful that Brenda was found and that we were able to lay her to rest with her parents in a place of security, calm and dignity.
"The family would now request that our privacy is respected so that we can come to terms with recent developments and grieve in peace."
Mr Venables, of Elgar Road in Kempsey, is due to return to Worcester Crown Court on 7 September to prepare for trial, which has been provisionally listed to begin on 25 July 2022.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk