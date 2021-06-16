Covid-19: Four get hospital ban over hoax-claim broadcasts
- Published
Four men have been banned from every hospital in England after broadcasting images of supposedly empty corridors in a bid to claim Covid-19 was a hoax.
They filmed themselves at the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.
West Mercia Police said the men, who were not wearing face coverings, challenged hospital staff, accusing them of spreading fake news.
Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust said their actions were reckless.
West Mercia Police said the men, whom it is not naming, would now only be able to attend hospitals for a medical reason, under the terms of their community protection notices.
The filming is said to have happened between 31 December and 9 January, days before the number of daily deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test hit a record high of 1,820 on 20 January.
The men did not face court but received written warnings under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 and were issued with fixed penalty notice fines for breaching lockdown regulations.
In January the force arrested a 31-year-old and a 34-year-old from Bromsgrove, a 34-year-old from Droitwich and a 27-year-old from Kidderminster in relation to filming at the two hospitals, as well as hospitals in Worcester and Kidderminster and in Bromsgrove town centre and a park.
Insp Lee Page said West Mercia Police acted in response to "numerous complaints from concerned members of the public and medical staff".
He said: "The behaviour of these people disrupted the running of the hospitals, tied up valuable resources and caused alarm and distress to patients and staff, some of whom made official complaints to police."
Matthew Hopkins, chief executive of Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust, said: "I am sure anyone who saw or heard about these videos would share my sense of disgust and outrage that anyone would seek to peddle such toxic fake news while NHS staff across the country are facing the devastating impact of the pandemic every day."
He said their actions were "potentially life-threatening" and added: "We have a very difficult job to do and this kind of stupidity risks damaging staff morale at the worst possible time."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk