Man, 88, in court accused of wife's 1982 murder after septic tank find
- Published
An 88-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering his wife in 1982 after her remains were found in a septic tank.
David Venables, from Kempsey, Worcestershire, appeared at Worcester Magistrates' Court accused of murdering 48-year-old Brenda Venables.
He was arrested after the remains were found at the couple's former home in Bestmans Lane, Kempsey in July 2019.
Mr Venables spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.
Wearing a tweed jacket, shirt, tie, glasses and a face mask, he kept his hands folded in his lap as he sat in the dock, where he also confirmed that he understood the proceedings.
Mr Venables, of Elgar Drive, is accused of murdering Mrs Venables between May 2 and May 5, 1982. He was charged by the Crown Prosecution Service last week.
He was remanded in custody by magistrates ahead of a hearing at Birmingham Crown Court later on Tuesday.
Police said the remains were discovered after the tank was drained during routine maintenance. They were later identified as those of Brenda Venables.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk