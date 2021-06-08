Husband charged with murdering wife after remains found in septic tank
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering his wife after her remains were found in a septic tank following her disappearance in 1982.
David Venables, 88, from Kempsey, Worcestershire, was arrested in July 2019 following the discovery at the couple's former home in Bestmans Lane.
The remains were found during routine maintenance and later identified as those of Brenda Venables.
Mr Venables will appear at Worcester Magistrates Court on 15 June.
Mark Paul from the CPS said: "The decision to authorise the charge against the defendant was made after careful consideration of all the available evidence of this complex case and determining that a prosecution is required in the public interest.
"The alleged offences occurred between 2 May 1982 and 5 May 1982."
