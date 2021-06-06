Worcester: Crime down by more than 40%
The number of crimes reported in Worcester fell by over 40% in April compared to the same time last year.
However, reports of violent and sexual offences has increased, new figures show.
A total of 726 crimes were reported to West Mercia Police in April, a drop of 44% compared to the 1,295 in the same month in 2020.
April last year was the first full month spent in lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Reports of violent and sexual offences in Worcester went up from 250 last April to 357 in the same month this year, a rise of 43%.
That was the most reported crime in each of the policing areas in Worcester in April, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
There were also 80 public offences reported, 75 reports of criminal damage and arson and 59 reports of shoplifting.
Most crimes overall were reported in the Cathedral area, including the city centre.
Meanwhile, there was a monthly increase of just under 10% of crimes reported to West Mercia Police in April compared to March.
