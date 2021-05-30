Ceremonial opening for Avoncroft Museum after vandalism
A formal opening has been held at a museum which was trashed by vandals on the day it reopened after lockdown.
Dozens of windows, plates and ornaments were smashed overnight on 1 May at the Avoncroft Museum, near Bromsgrove in Worcestershire.
About £50,000 has been donated by well-wishers since the vandalism. No-one has been arrested over the incident.
Sunday's event was a "hugely significant milestone" for the museum, said deputy director Nick Sturgess.
Members of the Bromsgrove Court Leet, including the Bailiff of Bromsgrove, took part in the event, welcoming back the public.
The site, which is run by a charity, contains more than 30 historic buildings and structures which have been rescued and rebuilt.
The interiors of the Toll House and Nailer's Cottage were severely damaged in the May vandalism.
"Sadly we've still got some windows boarded up, and there are two buildings that we weren't able to open today," said Zoe Willems, the museum's director.
