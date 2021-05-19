PCC criticises courts over 1,100-case backlog in pandemic
A backlog of more than 1,100 crown court cases due to the pandemic is seeing "life put on hold and lives ruined" the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) has warned.
John Campion accused the criminal justice system of being slow to act amid lockdown restrictions.
The Ministry of Justice said it had "kept the system moving" and increased the use of video technology.
It also said outstanding magistrates' cases were back to pre-pandemic levels.
Mr Campion, who was recently re-elected for a second term as PCC for the force, said: "We all recognise the pandemic has had an impact, of course we all do, but what we also expect from the criminal justice system is to respond effectively to the problem and I think they were slow to act to start with and I think they haven't yet caught up to speed."
He said people didn't expect quick justice, but added: "I just don't see a comprehensive recovery plan that's going to fix it and I can only see the problem getting worse, not better."
Defence solicitor John McMillan said: "Undoubtedly it'll be damaging justice and you've got to look at that from both sides."
One victim of crime, who is in her 80s and did not want to be identified, had a purse, phone and laptop stolen from her home in September.
'Lingering on'
"I'm still waiting [for the court case] and it's not doing my health any good, all this pressure of waiting for this to be sorted."
A man from Worcestershire who was accused of domestic abuse in March last year said he had still not been to court.
"All you want to do is get your name cleared and get on with your life and it's always there, lingering on," he told the BBC.
The Ministry of Justice said it had "prioritised urgent cases, such as domestic abuse, increased video technology and opened more Nightingale courts while investing £450m to deliver speedier justice".
The number of outstanding cases in May 2021 is almost two thirds bigger than at the start of the pandemic, but it said courts always operate with a backlog as a "buffer" to allow the schedule to be altered at short notice.
And it said in the West Mercia area, trial dates after a not-guilty plea are "offered roughly within a six-week period."
