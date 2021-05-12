Covid-19: Cases of South Africa variant found in Redditch
- Published
A "small number of cases" of the South Africa Covid-19 variant have been found in Redditch, a council said.
The cases have not been traced back to international travel, Worcestershire County Council added.
Residents aged over 16, who live or work in parts of the town are being urged to have a test this week, even if they are not showing symptoms.
The council's map of the affected site includes areas around Webheath, Southcrest and Headless Cross.
People have been urged to find out if their postcode is included in the test area.
All the cases are self-isolating and their contacts have been tracked down, the council said.
A mobile testing unit will be stationed at the Abbey Road Stadium from Thursday for up to two weeks, offering PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests.
Home testing kits will also be provided and children will be offered tests, at their parent's discretion, the council said.
Dr Kathryn Cobain, director for Public Health for Worcestershire, said there was no evidence to show the South Africa variant is worse than others.
"We will be offering additional testing in specific areas of Redditch over the coming days in order to suppress any onward spread of the virus and I'd ask everyone in the relevant areas to take up this opportunity," she said.
