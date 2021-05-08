Tories gain control of Worcester City Council
- Published
The Conservatives have taken charge of Worcester City Council, which formerly had no party in overall control.
The party went into this election with a total of 16 seats, which it increased by three, giving it a ruling majority of one.
Meanwhile the Labour party added to its disappointment from across the West Midlands by losing four seats.
The Green party also gained one seat on the city authority, as did the Liberal Democrats.
Karen Lawrence won the Claine seat for the Lib Dems and said it was because the party has become more focused in the city.
"We've been working really hard with each other," she said.
"We are very local and we are very active locally and we are proving ourselves."
The Conservatives had a one-seat majority on the council in 2019, when it lost one to the Green party and the council had no majority party.
After the result, Robin Walker, the MP for Worcester tweeted: "Some great new councillors elected.
"Thank you to so many voters across the city for your support."
- POSTCODE SEARCH: What are the results in your area?
- VOTE: Why full results might take longer
- BBC: How to follow the election results
- ENGLAND: Election results
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk