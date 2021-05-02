Avoncroft Museum trashed by vandals as it opens after lockdown
Vandals have caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to a museum after it opened for the first time since the easing of lockdown restrictions.
Dozens of windows were smashed at Avoncroft Museum near Bromsgrove in Worcestershire overnight on Saturday forcing it to close on Sunday.
The site contains more than 30 historic buildings and structures which have been rescued and re-built.
Director Zoe Willems said her "heart sank" when she learnt what happened.
Historic plates and ornaments within The Toll House and Nailers Cottage were also smashed by the intruders.
"I'm devastated," Ms Willems said.
We're really sorry to announce we are having to close today due to a vandal attack last night. Many of the windows on site have been broken making it unsafe. If you could help us in repairing this damage please get in touch.— Avoncroft Museum (@AvoncroftMuseum) May 2, 2021
If you were booked in today we will refund you. pic.twitter.com/PdH0AhDaVm
"I got the alarm call last night after a long and busy, but lovely, day of welcoming people back, our first day for reopening this year.
"I think my heart just sank yesterday when I got the call from the alarm company.
"It's very depressing. It's very disheartening really, so much time and effort and love has been given to these places by our volunteers, by our staff, we've worked really hard to get open for the public and then this, [it's] mindless.. it's just been trashed."
Pete Maybury, chairman of Bromsgrove society of model engineers, who helps run a miniature railway at the site said everyone was upset by the vandalism.
"We were looking forward to another exciting day from our members' point of view and more importantly from the members of the public point of view who really enjoy coming and riding on the railway.
"We were hoping to help the museum really get going over this May Day weekend but unfortunately this damage has really put that on the skids today."
A crowdfunding page has now been set up to help pay towards repairs at the site which had been closed since November.
