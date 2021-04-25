Tribute to Hereford ambulance worker after object hit vehicle
A technician who died after an object struck the ambulance he was in was "one of life's good guys", the service said.
Jeremy Daw, 66, known to friends as Jack, died on Saturday morning in Herefordshire while responding to a 999 call.
The former paramedic had come out of retirement to help during Covid-19 pandemic.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said it did not think it was a malicious act and thought it was an accident.
Its emergency operations delivery director, Nathan Hudson, said: "He was a remarkable character. He was one of life's good guys and he will be sorely missed in and around Hereford."
Mr Daw, from Hereford, was in the front passenger seat of the ambulance and his crewmate, who was driving, was also injured.
Mr Daw only had eight shifts remaining before retiring again.
He did a "massive" amount for the local area and was "particularly good at dealing with mental health issues", Mr Hudson added.
West Mercia Police said the ambulance was travelling towards Leominster at the time of the incident.
