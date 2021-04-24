Technician dies after ambulance on 999 call hit by object
- Published
A technician has died after the ambulance he was in was hit by an object while en route to a 999 call.
West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said an object hit the vehicle's windscreen on the A49 in Herefordshire at 08:00 BST.
A spokeswoman said two ambulance crews, paramedics, the air ambulance and two doctors were called to the scene.
However, she said "despite everyone's best efforts, nothing could be done to save our colleague".
She said the driver was also injured and was taken to hospital for treatment.
He has since been discharged.
West Mercia Police have asked anyone with information about what happened to get in touch.
WMAS chief executive Anthony Marsh said it was "truly awful news".
"My thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of those involved at this very difficult time," he added.
"I am enormously proud of all the staff and the university students [working] as part of their clinical placement that worked so hard and professionally to try to save our colleague.
"I am sorry that despite their best efforts, he could not be saved."