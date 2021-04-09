Sajid Javid says Prince Philip made him 'so proud to be British'
Former chancellor Sajid Javid said the Duke of Edinburgh made him "so incredibly proud to be British".
Flags are being flown at half-mast across Herefordshire and Worcestershire following the announcement of Prince Philip's death on Friday.
Mr Javid, MP for Bromsgrove, said the duke had devoted his life to serving the UK and the Commonwealth.
The Lord-Lieutenant of Herefordshire, Edward Harley, said he had been "a pillar of strength to the monarchy".
"The Duke of Edinburgh's Award, which has offered opportunities to thousands of young people, is just one of his many lasting legacies," he added.
The MP for Redditch, Rachel Maclean, highlighted the award in her tribute and said it had given an enormous number of young people "life-changing experiences".
The duke and the Queen visited both counties on several occasions, with the visit during the Diamond Jubilee tour of 2012 being remembered by the chairman of Herefordshire Council.
Sebastian Bowen said it would be "a permanent memory for the people of Herefordshire" and added Prince Philip through his life had helped "to make the world envious of the British monarchy".
He said books of remembrance would be located throughout Herefordshire for people to share their memories.
The duke's wit and wisdom have been remembered by the Bishop of Worcester, Dr John Inge, who added: "I join in giving thanks for the long life of a remarkable man and pray that he will rest in peace and rise in glory."
Worcestershire Council said, due to current Covid-19 rules, an online book of condolence would be opened soon for people in the county.
