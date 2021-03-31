PC Michael Darbyshire: Jurors fail to reach verdicts
Jurors have failed to reach a verdict in the trial of a West Mercia Police officer accused of rape and five counts of sexual assault.
After more than seven hours of deliberation, jurors said there was no prospect of them reaching a conclusion regarding PC Michael Darbyshire.
Judge James Burbidge QC, sitting at Worcester Crown Court, was told the Crown intends to seek a retrial.
Mr Darbyshire, 55, a former soldier, denies attacking two women.
The jurors told Judge Burbidge they would not be able to reach a decision even if they were given more time to consider the evidence.
He remains on conditional bail until a further hearing which West Mercia Police said would be in February next year.
