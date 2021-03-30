Thomas Jones: Memorial plaque for Worcester student vandalised
A plaque for a university student who drowned while thought to be responding to cries for help has been vandalised.
Thomas Jones, 18, was found dead nine days after he went missing by the River Severn in Worcester in September 2018.
His family unveiled the memorial plaque on Sabrina Bridge in the city less than two weeks ago.
Mr Jones' mum Vicki said she was "devastated" to see the damage to the plaque which "means so much" to the family.
"It's really tough," she said. "Two-and-a-half years on, you think you are moving on... but it does make you realise how little resilience you've actually got.
"As much as you think it is just mindless and thoughtless, you can't help but take it personally."
Mr Jones was starting a primary teaching course and had moved to the city from his home in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, on 16 September 2018.
Three days later he is thought to have crossed the footbridge near Worcester Racecourse during the early hours and walked on to a footpath that runs along the top of flood defences, when he went missing.
The teenager's body was recovered from the river on 29 September.
An inquest into his death the following year concluded he drowned, likely after hearing someone crying for help and going to see if he could assist.
At the time of his disappearance hundreds gathered for a candle-lit vigil and Mr Jones' family used the plaque as an opportunity to thank the community for their support.
"I know whoever's done it has no thought for the impact it has on us, but it meant so much to us to be able to use that as our opportunity to pay tribute to the Worcestershire community," Mrs Jones said.
The council is looking into repairing the plaque, she said, adding she had received lots of support from the local community since the vandalism.
