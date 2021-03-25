PC Michael Derbyshire: 'Woman feared rape would not be believed'
- Published
A woman who was allegedly raped by a police officer told a friend that she did not think anyone would believe her because of his job, a court has heard.
PC Michael Derbyshire, 55, denies rape and five counts of sexual assault between August and November 2019.
The woman, who cannot be named, texted a male friend to say she had been raped days after the alleged incident.
She also sent him concerning messages about her mental state, Worcester Crown Court heard.
Jurors were told the woman first contacted one friend via text message, to say: "We've been friends for two years - last week I was sexually assaulted by someone."
'Helped himself'
When they spoke on the phone, she said: "He's a policeman, nobody will believe me", the court heard, and when he asked her if she had been raped, she replied saying "yes".
The woman's mother also told the court that her daughter sent her several messages after the alleged incident saying she felt "violated".
She said one message read: "I don't know who to talk to about what he did, I didn't consent to sex".
Giving evidence on Wednesday, the woman denied any sexual activity between her and West Mercia Police officer Mr Darbyshire at her home was consensual.
"He just wanted sex with a woman no matter if they said no he just helped himself," she said.
She said she was "vulnerable" and in a "state of despair" after the sexual assaults allegedly happened.
"That was how I felt after the rape. I felt I have been abused, used."
A second woman said she met Mr Darbyshire, who served at Worcester police station, via a dating website and then exchanged messages before meeting at a later date.
She said he sexually assaulted her in her home, which made her feel like a "slab of meat".
The trial continues.
