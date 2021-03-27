Malvern woman creates 'lockdown zoo' for grandchildren
A woman has made more than 200 animals from buttons and beads during the pandemic.
Julie Thomas, from Malvern in Worcestershire, began making the creations after her grandsons asked if she could create a giraffe from her collection.
Each morning she made a different animal and now has 240 pieces for her "lockdown zoo".
"It has been keeping me amused and making people smile," said Mrs Thomas.
"Before lockdown they were just a collection of buttons and beads. I had experimented with making things like charms to hang on trees, but I had never attempted to make an animal, person or fairy before," the 65-year-old said.
She was on a video call with her grandsons Seb, seven, and Ralph, five, from her shed where she keeps her collection, when they posed the challenge.
"I don't know why they chose a giraffe, but it worked fine," Mrs Thomas said.
"I showed them that one and every day the boys would challenge me to make another animal.
"I learned as I went along. It has been a really good way of bonding."
Each piece, she said, had taken a few hours - dependent on finding the right beads.
Mrs Thomas, who works as a graphic designer, has also made creatures to honour events over the past 12 months, including a centipede to celebrate the late Captain Sir Tom Moore's 100th birthday.
She has been commissioned to make pieces for friends and family and has been sharing her creations over social media, as well as setting up a website where the collection can be seen in its entirety.
"So many people have enjoyed looking through them," she said.
"It has been nice to share them."
