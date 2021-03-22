Pershore memorial garden for loved ones lost to Covid-19
"Beautiful flowerbeds" will form part of a memorial garden for people to remember their loved ones lost to coronavirus.
The garden has been created in the walkway alongside Pershore Town Hall in Worcestershire.
Chris Parsons, the town's mayor, said people could leave painted stones or write tributes on laminated paper flowers.
The walkway is expected to be open before Easter, the town council said.
"It is very significant at this moment in time and sadly we have lost several people from our community here in Pershore," Mr Parsons said.
Pershore Abbey in the town will be among churches ringing bells to mark the anniversary of the UK's first lockdown on Tuesday.
Reverend Claire Lording said: "After the minute's silence at noon we will be ringing our church bells and tolling them 125 times - it is to help us think about the many, many people who have died and to think about the three million people who have been bereaved in the past year."
She added it was "really important" for people who had suffered loneliness and isolation to know they were being thought of.
Prominent buildings and landmarks will be illuminated as part of the national day of reflection put forward by the charity Marie Currie.
