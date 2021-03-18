Colton Bryan: Three men jailed for 'vicious' Redditch murder
- Published
Three men have been jailed for life for murdering a man in his home in a "vicious and unprovoked attack".
Colton Bryan, 22, was found in Guinness Close, Redditch, on 15 July with multiple stab wounds and died at the scene, West Mercia Police said.
Mohammed Hussain, 24, from Birmingham, Adam Carpenter and Faisal Fiaz, both 21 and from Redditch, were also convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery.
The trio were found guilty of murder in February at Worcester Crown Court.
On Thursday, Hussain, of Oakfield Avenue, who also admitted perverting the course of justice, was told he would serve a minimum of 24 years and six months in prison.
Carpenter, of Wharrington Hill, will serve a minimum of 25 years and Fiaz, from Millsbro Road, was told he will serve at least 23 years.
Det Insp Mark Walters described it as "a vicious and unprovoked attack on a young man whilst in his own home".
Mr Bryan's family said life without him is "still unbearable" and added "our lives will never be the same".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk