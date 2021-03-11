BBC News

Murder charge after woman found dead in Worcester

image captionThe body of a 69-year-old woman was found at an address on Green Lane, Worcester, on Tuesday

A woman has been charged with murder following the discovery of a body at an address in Worcester.

Jessica Craine is accused of murdering a 69-year-old woman at a property on Green Lane on Tuesday.

West Mercia Police said the 49-year-old, from Hillside Close, has been remanded into custody.

She is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Thursday and the force says no-one else is being sought in connection with the death.

