Murder charge after woman found dead in Worcester
- Published
A woman has been charged with murder following the discovery of a body at an address in Worcester.
Jessica Craine is accused of murdering a 69-year-old woman at a property on Green Lane on Tuesday.
West Mercia Police said the 49-year-old, from Hillside Close, has been remanded into custody.
She is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Thursday and the force says no-one else is being sought in connection with the death.
