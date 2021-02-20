More Worcestershire road schemes planned under £30m investment
- Published
A £30m investment in Worcestershire's roads and footpaths has been announced, with plans to increase the number of projects.
The county council said the number of footpath improvements in 2021/22 will increase to more than 250 schemes, from 215 this year.
It also said more than 200km (124 miles) of road projects have been completed, a figure that was set to increase.
The 2021/22 budget has been approved.
Highways would see an increase in investment, with £6m being added to an extra investment that was allocated in the last year, the authority said.
Footpaths equivalent to 85km (52 miles) would be improved under proposals, compared with 70km (43 miles) in this financial year.
It stated in the budget, which was approved in February's full council meeting, the authority committed to "invest capital funds to further improve Worcestershire's road and footway network".
Cabinet member with responsibility for highways Alan Amos said better highways had been one of residents' top priorities "for many years now".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk