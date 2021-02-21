Herefordshire girls take on virtual football tour
A girls football team are completing a virtual tour of grounds in memory of a 15-year-old who died in his sleep.
Herefordshire's Tupsley Girls under-12 Pumas have been cycling, skateboarding, scooting, walking and running locally.
They are covering the distance between grounds in the Barclays FA Women's Super League and the FA Women's Championship, 1,434 miles (2,307 km).
The girls are fundraising for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) in memory of Kieran Joyce who died in 2019.
The club said it was "amazed" by how they have taken on the challenge.
Luke Jordan, the club's welfare officer, said the idea was launched as a way to keep the girls active and working as a team, while training and matches were suspended due to the coronavirus lockdown.
"They have really got involved," he added.
"Some days between the 13 players they are covering 70 miles, some of them are doing crazy mileage."
The club chose to support CRY, Mr Jordan said, as it was a charity close to the club because Kieran's sister plays for the under-14s squad.
So far, he said, they had raised £1,380.
💙🤍 A huge GOOD LUCK to Tupsley Girls FC who did a virtual walk, run & cycle to all 12 Barclays FA WSL Clubs and are now...Posted by Reading FC Women on Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Coach Kevin Morris said the girls had been doing the activities around their local area to cover the miles.
They have also received support during their challenge from some of the clubs on their tour, receiving a signed shirt from Manchester City and virtual messages from clubs like Reading FC Women and Lewes FC Women.
"It has highlighted, as we are hopefully coming to the end of lockdown, we can all still do something to play a part in helping everyone," he said.
The challenge is due to continue until 7 March.
