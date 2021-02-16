Covid: Tributes to Hereford hospital team leader after death
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a "much-loved" team leader who died at the hospital where he worked after testing positive for Covid-19.
Dave Morgan, 59, who had worked in the theatre department at Hereford County Hospital since 2014, died on 28 January, Wye Valley NHS Trust said.
His wife Penny thanked his colleagues for the "compassionate and outstanding care" they gave him.
His hearse will be driven through the hospital grounds on Friday.
Staff will stand outside "shoulder to shoulder" in honour of Mr Morgan ahead of his funeral, the trust said.
'Diligence and loyalty'
Mr Morgan, described as "everyone's 'go to guy'" in his team had an "encyclopaedic knowledge" of theatres and their equipment and was always helpful and kind, Jane Ives, trust managing director, said.
"He played a big part in co-ordinating theatre supplies across the surgical division and will be remembered for his diligence and loyalty.
"Dave was a great example of what we stand for in this trust", she added.
Mrs Morgan said the family was "truly devastated" by their sudden loss.
"He was my amazing husband and incredible father and grandfather," she said.
"The sadness we feel is more than words can express."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk