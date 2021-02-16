Martin Saberi admits murdering Amy Griffiths at her Droitwich flat.
- Published
A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a woman found dead at her home.
Martin Saberi, 55, of Brackley Close, Wallington, Surrey, admitted killing 51-year-old Amy Griffiths.
She was found with head and throat injuries at her flat in Chalverton Court in Droitwich on 14 January 2019 and declared dead at the scene.
At Worcester Crown Court on Monday, Saberi also admitted causing grievous bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.
He will be sentenced at the same court on 11 March.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.