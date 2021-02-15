BBC News

Man in his 20s dies in Droitwich house fire

A man in his 20s has died in a house fire.

Emergency services were called to Hanbury Road in Droitwich Spa, Worcestershire shortly after 08:00 GMT.

The man received CPR but nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said an investigation is ongoing but "there are no apparent suspicious circumstances".

"At this time, we would like to extend our sympathies to the family and friends of the man who has died," Group Commander George Marshall said.

