Woman's body found in River Severn 'murder' search
- Published
A woman's body has been found by police searching the River Severn in Worcester as part of a murder investigation.
A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday remains in custody, West Mercia Police said.
Detectives had sealed off three parts of the city at Waterworks Road, Cheviot Close and an area around Diglis foot bridge.
The body of the woman in her 20s was located on Wednesday evening and her family has been informed, police said.
Formal identification is yet to take place.
Senior investigating officer Det Ch Insp Dean Jones said it was "an isolated incident" and officers were not looking for anybody else in connection with her death.
Cordons remain in place at Waterworks Road and Cheviot Close, but the Diglis foot bridge cordon has now been removed, the force added.
