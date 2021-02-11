Coronavirus lockdown: Droitwich card shop fined again
A card and book store has been handed fines totalling £18,000 after refusing to close during the Covid-19 lockdowns.
But the owners of Grace Cards and Books, in Droitwich, Worcestershire, claim sales of icing and other confectionary makes it "essential".
Wychavon District Council, which has now issued five fines, said it was disappointing the business "feels the need to so blatantly flout the rules".
Owners of the shop Lydia and Alasdair Walker-Cox previously said they sold icing and edible decorations to cake makers working at home.
Wychavon District Council said the shop had been issued with a £10,000 fixed penalty notice (FPN) on Wednesday by Worcestershire Regulatory Services - the fourth since the most recent England-wide lockdown began last month.
The owners were handed a £1,000 fine in November for opening in breach of Covid regulations.
Since 5 January, they have also been given FPNs for £1,000, £2,000 and £4,000 for continuing to trade, the authority said.
The council said discussions were taking place about a possible forced closure or court action due to concerns over "the risk the shop's continued opening poses to public health".
Council leader Bradley Thomas said: "It's disappointing this one particular business feels the need to so blatantly flout the rules and we will work with our partners to take further action, if needed, to protect the public.
"We have a plan to support businesses to rebuild once this pandemic is over.
"That day will come much faster if we all follow the rules and help get back on top of this virus."
Mrs Walker-Cox said: "We believe that by staying open during lockdown, we are giving our business a better chance of survival in the long term. We have a God-given right to earn an honest living.
"Our customers come into our shop out of choice, no-one is under duress to come in.
"We have a legal team representing us, so any contact we have with local council departments is passed over to them."
