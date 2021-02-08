Covid-19 South Africa variant: Worcestershire testing increases
Two test centres have opened in Worcestershire as the search continues for more cases of the South Africa variant of Covid-19.
Surge testing began at the weekend after a case of the variant with no links to international travel was identified.
A drive-through test centre opened on Monday at Sixways stadium, Worcester.
The county's director of public health said it would take at least a week to uncover new cases of the variant.
"Any positive results go to the reference laboratories for testing so we will not know the presence of the South African variant for some seven to 10 days after we get the initial positive result," Dr Kathryn Cobain said.
About 6,000 people need to be tested in parts of the WR3 and WR9 postcodes, according to Worcestershire County Council.
The variant is not believed to be any more dangerous than others spreading in the UK but there are concerns it can spread more readily and vaccines may not be as effective against it.
The first mobile unit started testing at The White Hart pub in Fernhill Heath over the weekend for adults with no symptoms living within walking distance.
The local authority admitted early technical difficulties had forced them to cancel and rearrange some appointments with fewer than 200 people being tested on Saturday.
They hope to test 500 on Monday at the new Sixways centre and a second mobile unit has been set up at the same pub.
Meg Farmer lives in Fernhill Heath and sits on the parish council, she said there had been "hiccups" at the weekend but "things are settling down".
"It is a worry because this South African variant of it has travelled around the country so quickly," she added.
Door-to-door testing will be introduced later this week and the council said it would be contacting people classed as extremely vulnerable to arrange for them to get a test.
