South Africa Covid variant found in Worcestershire
Cases of the South Africa coronavirus variant have been found in Worcestershire.
Surge testing is to be rolled out in the county from Saturday, says the council, adding the unspecified number of cases "cannot be traced back to international travel".
The authority urged everyone over 18 in certain postcode areas to get tested, even if they are showing no symptoms.
It follows the discovery of cases in nearby Birmingham and Walsall.
Worcestershire County Council said its local cases were self-isolating and contact tracing had taken place.
The South Africa variant, one of thousands since Covid-19 emerged, is not thought to be any more dangerous than others circulating in the UK.
But there are concerns it can spread more readily and vaccines may not work quite as well against it.
Cases that cannot be linked to international travel have raised concerns the variant is spreading in communities in England.
The local authority says it is targeting people living in the WR3 postcode area and some parts of WR9.
It is deploying mobile testing units and will also be delivering home testing kits.
The council said those who wished to use the units must first book online. "You will need to show a booking confirmation email to attend," a spokesperson explained.
The first mobile site will be at the White Hart pub on Droitwich Road, Fernhill Heath, and open from 08:00 GMT on Saturday.
While people displaying no Covid-19 symptoms are encouraged to attend subject to safety guidelines, those showing symptoms have been told to self-isolate.
The spokesperson said: "Testing is available to anyone over 18 years, who lives within walking distance of the pub and who has no symptoms.
"There is no car parking at the site, so only use this testing site if you live within Fernhill Heath or safe walking distance.
"If this site is not available to you, please wait for the drive-through testing site planned for later in the week or the door to door testing that will become available."
The county's director of public health, Dr Kathryn Cobain, said: "The UK has one of the best genomic systems in the world which has allowed us to detect the variant originating in South Africa here in Worcestershire.
"The most important thing to do is self-isolate if you have symptoms; this stops you spreading the virus and will help us reduce the spread of this variant."
Conservative MP for Mid Worcestershire, Nigel Huddleston, urged residents to "be extra careful and abide by lockdown restrictions".
The health secretary Matt Hancock previously warned people in other areas where the variant had been detected to "only leave home where it is absolutely essential".
People can find out whether their postcode is included by visiting this council webpage.
