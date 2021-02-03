Woman found dead at Herefordshire house is named
- Published
A woman who was found dead at her home has been named.
West Mercia Police was called to reports that a woman was in cardiac arrest at a property in Pembridge, Herefordshire on Friday. Ann Turner, 82, died at the scene.
A 56-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder, remains detained under the Mental Health Act, the force added.
It said it is not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
