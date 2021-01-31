Herefordshire murder suspect detained under Mental Health Act
A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman has been detained under the Mental Health Act.
West Mercia Police were called on Friday to a report that the victim was believed to have been attacked and was in cardiac arrest.
The woman was found at her home in Pembridge, near Leominster, Herefordshire, with a serious head injury and died at the scene.
A 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.
Det Ch Insp Dean Jones said: "We believe this is an isolated incident and our thoughts are with the family at this very sad time."
