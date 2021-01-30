Travel disruption after flash flooding in Herefordshire and Worcestershire
- Published
Heavy rain has caused flash flooding and disrupted train services in Herefordshire and Worcestershire.
Passengers have been warned not to travel between Great Malvern and Hereford as all lines have been blocked and local roads flooded.
National Rail said it expected disruption to continue until the end of Saturday.
More than a dozen roads have been shut in Worcestershire.
A car stuck in flood water on the B4080 between Eckington and Bredon also had to removed, Worcestershire County Council said.
Twelve flood warnings have been put in place in Worcestershire and one in Herefordshire.
The Environment Agency warned river levels would remain high over the weekend with more rain forecast.
Both counties saw between 15 and 20mm of rain on Saturday, the agency said.
Levels at the River Avon in Evesham are expected to peak on Sunday.
The agency's Dave Throup estimated at lunchtime on Saturday water will rise up to half a metre from its current level.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk