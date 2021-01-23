Flood water breaches temporary Bewdley defences
- Published
The River Severn has breached temporary flood barriers in Worcestershire, flooding homes.
Flood defences at Bewdley "failed" due to rising water levels in the early hours of Saturday, the Environment Agency (EA) said.
One resident said she was woken by the river crashing through barriers and saw a "tidal wave" heading into the town.
"The levels of water were beyond what [the defences] were able to cope with," said Matthew Lawrence from the EA.
"We'd like to see more permanent defences there."
The town suffered widespread flooding last year when river levels rose and poured over the top of barriers at Beales Corner.
Flood warnings have been issued along a stretch of the River Severn including Ironbridge in Shropshire and Upton-upon-Severn in Worcestershire, which saw severe flooding during Storm Dennis in 2020.
Water levels are set to peak later on Saturday and are expected to remain high throughout the weekend.
Irene Buxton, 70, who lives close to the defences on Beales Corner said she was woken by a "crash" as the barriers collapsed at about 23:45 GMT.
"I looked out of the window and it was like a tidal wave going towards the town," she said.
"The water is in my hall and in my kitchen and we're just battling to keep it out of the living room."
The prime minister visited the town in March 2020 in the wake of Storm Dennis, when flood water previously overtopped the defences.
"We had a chat with Boris [Johnson] when he came here," said Mrs Buxton.
"He promised us some permanent defences and so we're going to be holding him to that."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk