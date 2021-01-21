Residents rescued by boat after more flooding in Herefordshire
- Published
Twenty flood warnings have been in place in Herefordshire and Worcestershire, with some communities dealing with their third bout of flooding in 12 months.
Seven of the warnings applied on the River Teme in the two counties, with five each on the Wye in Herefordshire and the Severn in Worcestershire.
Three families were rescued by boat on Greyfriars Avenue, Hereford.
Others were ferried to and from homes because they could not access them.
The flood warden on the road, Colin Taylor, said of 28 houses, eight were flooded.
Asked about the impact of Covid-19, he added: "People who've been evacuated have got nowhere to go, because all the hotels are closed."
Clare Dinnis, Environment Agency area director for the West Midlands, said the focus was on the Severn, particularly in the north of the river.
"Shrewsbury, Worcester, that's where the peaks are going through at the moment," she said.
Asked about the next couple of days, she stated: "The good news is that we're not expecting the extreme levels that we've seen particularly last year, but this is a significant flood and... some homes have already been affected."
There is a yellow Met Office warning for ice in part of Herefordshire.
