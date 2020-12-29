Covid-19: £10k fine for Malvern car park rave organiser
A rave organiser has been handed a £10,000 fine after up to 50 people gathered in a Worcestershire car park.
West Mercia Police officers attended Malvern quarry car park, on 20 December at about 00:00 GMT, after reports that 40 to 50 people were at the site.
Worcestershire is currently in tier two which means a maximum of six people can meet outdoors.
The event organiser was given a £10,000 fine and those in attendance were told to disperse.
Ch Insp Gareth Morgan said: "It is disappointing we have had to attend such a gathering and issue a fine to the organiser.
"We want everyone to be able to enjoy the festive season, but please do so safely and within the regulations."
