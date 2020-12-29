BBC News

Covid-19: £10k fine for Malvern car park rave organiser

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightPA Media
image captionPolice were called to Malvern quarry car park on 20 December

A rave organiser has been handed a £10,000 fine after up to 50 people gathered in a Worcestershire car park.

West Mercia Police officers attended Malvern quarry car park, on 20 December at about 00:00 GMT, after reports that 40 to 50 people were at the site.

Worcestershire is currently in tier two which means a maximum of six people can meet outdoors.

The event organiser was given a £10,000 fine and those in attendance were told to disperse.

Ch Insp Gareth Morgan said: "It is disappointing we have had to attend such a gathering and issue a fine to the organiser.

"We want everyone to be able to enjoy the festive season, but please do so safely and within the regulations."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Covid: £10k fines for gatherings can resume, say police chiefs

    Published
    17 November

  • Covid-19: More than 100 people attend funeral balloon release

    Published
    7 November

  • Covid: Birthday rave host fined £10,000

    Published
    5 November

  • Covid-19: Wolverhampton family fined £10k for christening party

    Published
    29 October

  • Fined Digbeth venue 'tried to argue marquee event was outdoors'

    Published
    23 October

  • Birmingham Shisha lounge gets £10k fine over Covid-19 breach

    Published
    12 October