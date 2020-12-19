Covid-19 tiers: Calls for trips to tier 1 Herefordshire to be limited
People are being advised not to make unnecessary journeys to Herefordshire, after its coronavirus restrictions were downgraded to tier one - medium alert.
The Chief Constable of West Mercia Police reminded people wanting to visit loved ones over Christmas to obey the rules for the area in which they live.
Anthony Bangham said they should "stay local to where they live where possible".
The rest of the West Midlands remains under tier two and three restrictions.
Neighbouring Wales comes under different rules to England and is under alert level three restrictions, stricter than those now in Herefordshire.
'Exercise restraint'
Mr Bangham asked "those in Wales and neighbouring counties to respect the effort that the communities of Herefordshire have made by continuing to avoid unnecessary travel into Herefordshire."
He said: "We expect some people may travel to Herefordshire over the festive period to see loved ones or to socialise.
"There may be the temptation to socialise in areas with lesser restrictions but I would urge people to exercise restraint.
"We do not want to stop people from enjoying the festive period but I urge you to think carefully about your plans and stick to the rules to keep each other safe."
The Welsh restrictions limit the number of people who can meet in a cafe, restaurant or other open premises to three and say you can only meet people from your extended household in your home.
Dr Rebecca Howell-Jones, Herefordshire's acting director of public health, also urged caution over Christmas and called it "another key point in the course of the pandemic".
She praised people in the county for "a brilliant job in observing the Covid-19 guidance and helping to keep the number of Covid-19 cases low compared to other parts of the country".
But she said that despite the downgrading of restrictions in the county, she wanted local people to continue to "act responsibly".
The next review of the government's tiers is expected to be announced on Wednesday 30 December.
