Arrests after men hit by truck in Crossway Green
- Published
Four people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a truck was reportedly driven the wrong way on a road and hit three men.
West Mercia Police said three men, aged 18, 21 and 48, were arrested alongside a 21-year-old woman on Monday.
The victims were taken to hospital with leg injuries after the crash on Friday at about 22:45 GMT in Crossway Green, Worcestershire on the A449.
The force said it was keen to speak to a motorist who stopped to help.
All four have bailed, police said.
