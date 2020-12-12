Covid-19: Hereford racecourse reopens to spectators
Spectators have been allowed back in to a racecourse, which closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, for the first time in nearly nine months.
Hereford racecourse has imposed a limit of 1,000 people and visitors have to book a time slot for entry.
There are also no indoor facilities, so people are asked to dress up warm.
Rebecca Davies, from operators Arena Racing, said it has capped numbers to "make sure we can provide a covid safe and secure event."
The regional executive director said it will be different to start with, but "it's great just to open the doors and get spectators back".
The first race of the day was won by Optimise Prime, ridden by Luca Morgan.
