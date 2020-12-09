Four men arrested as 44 dogs recovered in Redditch
Four men have been arrested on suspicion of dog thefts and animal cruelty offences after 44 dogs were recovered by police.
Officers were called to Bordesley Lane in Redditch, Worcestershire, after a member of the public reported suspicious activity, West Mercia Police said.
There they found a vehicle containing dogs and puppies, as well as a cash.
More dogs and puppies were found in a second vehicle shortly after.
The force said all dogs were being assessed and scanned for microchips.
They are with local rescue centres, vet surgeries and RSPCA centres, where they will stay while investigations are ongoing, police added.
Det Ch Insp Joanne Wood said: " We are working hard to establish where these dogs have come from, as we suspect a number of them may have been stolen.
"At this moment in time we are not in a position to release details about each individual dog until they have all been assessed and scanned for microchips.
"We ask for the public's patience whilst this takes place and if any of these dogs are identified as stolen, owners will of course be contacted in due course."
The four men remain in custody in Redditch, West Mercia Police said.
The force has urged people to be "extra vigilant" when looking to purchase a dog or puppy and to make sure they are buying from a legitimate breeder or rescue centre.
