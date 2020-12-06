Bewdley travelling nativity scene 'spreading Christmas joy'
A church is "taking Christmas on the road" by doing a carol and nativity service on eight streets in December.
Riverside Elim in Bewdley, Worcestershire, sets up a gazebo outside a house and marshals lead residents there to play Mary, Joseph, shepherds and wise men.
A small brass band is also on hand so homeowners can take part in carols on their doorsteps safely.
It started on Saturday evening "to spread some Christmas joy and cheer".
Speaking after the first event in Spencer Avenue in the town, minister Steve Robinson said: "Over half the street came out. And some houses sang from the warmth of their windows too.
"We had three households involved. A toddler and mum as Mary and Joseph, two young lads as shepherds and another group of lads as wise men.
"At the mention of angels people shone the torches on their phones."
Worcestershire is under tier two - high alert coronavirus restrictions, so places of worship can remain open, but the church has cancelled gatherings at its bases.
The "interactive nativity" will be held across the Wyre Forest area.
Mr Robinson, who leads the singing, said: "A lot of fun, smiles, community spirit and the joy of Christmas carols had by all."
In another initiative, Riverside Elim is contributing £3,000 from church funds towards an £8,000 scheme to give 100 Christmas hampers to people in need.
