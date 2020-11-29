Thieves 'will not ruin' Finley Hill's transplant anniversary
- Published
Thieves who stole charity cash raised by a boy who had a stem cell transplant will not ruin the first anniversary of his operation, his mother said.
Finley Hill, eight, had the treatment in 2019 after a donor was found following a drive which saw hundreds of people tested in Worcestershire.
He has been fundraising to help other children being treated in hospital.
The thieves took about £130 but Jo Hill, of Belbroughton, said supporters rallied round and donated £320.
The family started a charity foundation to raise money to support families with youngsters going through transplants at the Birmingham Children's Hospital, which has so far raised £6,000.
Finley's mother said learning about the burglary at the family's plant nursery had been "horrible" but a post about it on their Facebook page, Finn the Fabulous, saw followers pitch in with donations.
"Thanks to the amazing community which follow us it has shown there are way more good people out there," she said.
CCTV recorded three people breaking in to the nursery last week and West Mercia Police said they were investigating.
Finley was diagnosed in March 2019 with haemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, or familial HLH.
After a series of donor drives, including at his school in Stourbridge when 1,000 people turned up, a match was found in a man in his 40s, who lives in Brazil.
Finley's Facebook followers have also sent him hundreds of cards which his parents plan to give him with other gifts on Sunday on the anniversary of his transplant.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk