Electrician Paul Dance took own life after eye surgery
By Michele Paduano
BBC Midlands health correspondent
- Published
An electrician took his own life after corrective eye surgery apparently left him with dry eyes and blurred vision.
Paul Dance, 62, had wanted to avoid wearing glasses, his partner said, and he died at Worcestershire Royal Hospital, where he worked, on 4 July.
Following his death, his family wanted to make others aware of the risks from eye surgery.
Optegra, the company that performed the surgery, said it offered its condolences to the family.
However, it said it would not be commenting until the inquest concludes.
Mr Dance left four suicide notes. They all focused on anxiety about his eyes being the reason for taking his life.
Denise Phillips, a district nurse, said her partner of more than 18 years had been extremely laid back in life but hated wearing glasses.
He paid £6,990 to have new lenses put into his eyes, thinking that it would transform his life, she said.
Following the surgery in January, Mr Dance reported seeing haloes and that he could not distinguish them from street lights, she said.
Before his death on 4 July, he began to obsess about his eyes, Ms Phillips said, and had become worried about driving at night and being able to do his job.
"I hope that we can make people aware of this," she said.
"I just want people to be aware of the dangers so that Paul's life is not in vain.
Campaigner Sasha Rodoy said she was aware of many people who had suffered problems following eye surgery and is campaigning for further regulation of the industry.
"This surgery is not cosmetic," she said.
Optegra said while it would not comment while the inquest was ongoing, it would be supporting the coroner's investigation.
