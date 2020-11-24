Covid-19: Droitwich card and gift shop flouts lockdown 'on principle'
The owners of a card and gift shop say they are defying lockdown laws "on principle" and to pay their bills.
Alasdair Walker-Cox, of Grace Cards and Books in Droitwich, said despite police visits and a council prohibition order they would stay open during lockdown.
He said: "If we shut we won't be able to pay suppliers, the rent, let alone support the family. If we open we can."
Wychavon District Council said it was a type of business that must "close by law" and issued a £1,000 fine.
Footage of West Mercia Police officers telling the owners they may lose their licence if they ignored the council's order has been circulated on social media.
Non-essential shops were among places in England told to close for four weeks on 5 November to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Businesses can be fined by local authorities or the police if they fail to comply, with penalties ranging from £1,000 for a first offence to £10,000 for the fourth and all subsequent offences.
The prohibition notice was issued on 19 November. The fine was issued on Monday but the shop remained open on Tuesday.
Mr Walker-Cox, who runs the shop with wife Lydia, said he believed lockdowns did not "work" against the virus and "on principle" wanted to open and support their family and suppliers instead.
Mrs Walker-Cox added it was an "essential shop" because it sold icing and edible decorations to cake makers working at home.
The district council said the shop could trade by delivery or "click and collect" and said its food offering is not substantial enough to detract from its core activity which is a card and gift shop.
It added it was supporting businesses through the pandemic - paying out more than £600,000 during the current lockdown.
Ch Supt Paul Moxley said West Mercia Police remained "hugely sympathetic to the difficult times" faced by business owners.
"We understand the restrictions can be challenging, and we know this business is well-loved in Droitwich, but the government legislation is in place to minimise the spread of Covid-19 and to keep us all safe…. we all have a critical part to play in that," he said.
