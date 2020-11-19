BBC News

Disruption as Worcester bin collectors self-isolate

Published
image copyrightWorcester City Council
image captionThe city council said the disruption could last until 27 November

Bin collections in Worcester will be disrupted for the next two weeks, after one of the refuse collectors tested positive for Covid-19.

The city council said several workers were now self-isolating and meant not enough staff were available to cover all the routes.

It said it would try to give priority to the collection of non-recyclable waste in black bins.

Recycled waste and garden waste is unlikely to be collected.

Worcester City Council has asked people to leave their black bins out on the usual scheduled day.

It has asked people to keep their green and brown bins, for recycling and garden waste, in for the time being and put them out again on the next scheduled day.

The local authority aims to have a revised schedule out in the coming days.

