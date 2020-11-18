Redditch nine-year-old's care for brother recognised
A "selfless" nine-year-old boy who helps look after his deafblind brother has been nominated for a national award.
Zach Filler from Redditch helps six-year-old Luca play with sensory toys while his parents are busy.
Zach has had to spend most of his time at home since the Covid-19 pandemic began because of Luca's vulnerability.
He has been shortlisted in the Young Sibling of the Year category of the Sense Awards.
The charity's awards recognise the achievements of people with complex disabilities, as well as the carers, family members, workers, volunteers and fundraisers who help them.
Richard Kramer, Sense chief executive, said: "Zach is a selfless and positive young man who cares so much about his brother, Luca, and takes on additional responsibilities to support him."
The charity added that while Zach missed his friends, grandparents and playing football with his team, he understood the importance of protecting his younger brother.
Faye Filler, Zach's mum, said it was "really emotional" for him to be nominated.
She said: "Siblings get forgotten about a little bit when you have a complex child who has other needs. It is really touching as Zach is not often recognised for how caring he is."
Saeed Ahmed, 44, from Edgbaston, Birmingham, has also been shortlisted, in the Campaigner of the Year category, for his support of Sense's #ForgottenFamilies movement.
The campaign called on the Government to reinstate services for those caring for disabled family members at home during lockdown.
When lockdown came into force in March, the usual support for Mr Ahmed's 21-year-old son, Azhar, stopped completely, leaving the family to take on responsibilities.
Sense said Mr Ahmed "bravely" shared his experience to highlight families' struggles as part of the campaign.
The winners will be announced on 1 December.
