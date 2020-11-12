BBC News

Covid-19: Fifty-one at Worcester care home test positive

image captionBoth residents and staff have tested positive for coronavirus at the care home

Fifty-one people have tested positive for coronavirus at a care home in Worcester.

The public health department at Worcestershire County Council said 33 residents and 18 members of staff at St Stephens Care Home had the virus.

Close contacts are being indentified and told to self-isolate for 14 days, Dr Kathryn Cobain said.

The home provides respite care, dementia care and palliative and end of life care.

Dr Cobain, the director for public health at the council said it was working with the home to monitor the situation and make sure prevention measures were in place.

Only one person is believed to have needed hospital treatment, so far.

"It's difficult, we're seeing more outbreaks at workplaces and other settings because there is just more virus presence in the community," Dr Cobain said.

"A care home is an enclosed setting, once the virus is in there it's quite easy to spread."

