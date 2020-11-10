Kidderminster Harriers pie man Brian Murdoch dies
The family of a man famed for his football stadium pies have been "overwhelmed" by tributes, following his death at the age of 81.
Brian Murdoch, whose family business has fed spectators at Kidderminster Harriers for nearly 60 years, died on Saturday, the club said.
Mr Murdoch, a lifelong Harriers fan, was known for "incomparable character and warmth", a club spokesman said.
His pies regularly topped charts as the most expensive pie in British football.
But some fans defended the cost, saying they were a tasty meal, made from fresh ingredients.
Club spokesman Matty Paddock said the Harriers Pies and Aggborough Soup had a "cult following in football".
Speaking in 2012, Mr Murdoch said he would "not compromise" on quality.
"Barcelona have Messi, Real Madrid have Ronaldo and Kidderminster have our pies," he said.
Neil Male, Harriers chief executive, said: "I know how much Brian and his family's food business meant to the fans here - for those coming to matches at Aggborough, he was a constant for many, many years and he'll be sadly missed."
Fans saluted Mr Murdoch on Twitter, with Brighton fan Simon Harris tweeting: "One of the best things about being a fan of a lower league club is the away days. The local fans and staff at small ground that have a passion for it that you just don't get at the 'big clubs'."
BBC Sport journalist Ged Scott said Mr Murdoch was a "lovely bloke" who always had time to chat.
"Even sometimes actually during match days at half-time at Aggborough, when it was clearly all hands to the pump behind the scenes in his kiosk," he said.
Mr Murdoch had been unwell for three years, and leaves his wife Joan, four children and 11 grandchildren.
His daughter Helen will continue to run the catering business at Aggborough, once the National League North side is allowed to let supporters back into the stadium.
