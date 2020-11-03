Seven in court over child sexual offences in Redditch
Seven men have appeared in court charged with sexual offences against children.
The case is connected to a police investigation into the abuse of 10 girls.
Offences are said to have been committed in Redditch between 2011 and 2017 against girls aged between 12 and 16 at the time.
The accused appeared during a series of hearings at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
All were conditionally bailed to appear at Worcester Crown Court on 1 December.
The accused are:
- Abdul Hussain, 21, from Redditch. Charged with engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and sexual assault of a woman.
- Usmaan Asghar, 21, from Redditch. Charged with sexual assault of a woman and two counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child.
- Arslan Tazarab, 24, from Redditch. Charged with raping a girl under 16, two counts of arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, six counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child, and two counts of causing/inciting a girl under 16 to engage in sexual activity.
- Ethashan Tazarab, 20, from Redditch. Charged with inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and engaging in sexual activity with a minor.
- Usman Ali, 27, from Redditch. Charged with six counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15.
- Numan Mohammed, 22, of Swinfen, Staffordshire. Charged with two counts of rape involving girls, six offences of sexual activity with a child, four counts of inciting a child to sexual activity, two counts of sexual activity in the presence of a child, and sexual communication with a minor.
- Richard Jonathan Weaver, 27, from Droitwich. Charged with raping a teenage girl.
