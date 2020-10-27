Ballet surprise for young cancer patient Izzy Fletcher
- Published
Dancing doctors donned their tutus to treat a ballet-mad young patient to a performance of Swan Lake.
Five-year-old Izzy Fletcher from Worcester, who is being treated for cancer for a second time, was delighted by their dancing.
Dr Baylon Kamalarajan and Emma Maunder dressed in bright-coloured tutus to dance while Izzy gave instructions.
The Royal Ballet replied to the video, tweeting: "Get well soon Izzy! We hope to see you dancing again soon."
Izzy is being treated by paediatricians at the Worcester Royal Hospital.
More treatment
Izzy has acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. She first started treatment in 2017 and completed her treatment in May 2019.
However, she relapsed earlier this year and now requires further treatment and chemotherapy.
Her mother, Vicky Fletcher, said: "She's been through a really tough time the last few months, and it's something [the doctors] wanted to do for a while, but she's been so poorly, so it was a nice special treat for her."
Izzy spent some time in intensive care because of an infection but is "a lot better now" and back in school.
😊 If you're in need of a smile today...— The Royal Ballet (@TheRoyalBallet) October 26, 2020
Get well soon Izzy! We hope to see you dancing again soon ❤️ https://t.co/pqncof0815
Izzy is about to start another month of treatment, her mum said, adding: "She's doing ever so well, but [there is] still a long road to come.
"We just want to thank [the hospital] so much and it does make such a difference to families to have that source of fun things to do, when there is a lot less fun things going on."
Hospital staff picked up on Izzy's love of ballet while she was in for treatment and spent time reading ballet stories.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk