Award for Hereford farmer who rescued friend's lambing flock
- Published
A farmer who moved 140 of his friend's sheep across the country for lambing when he was hospitalised with Covid-19 has been recognised with an award.
Sam Stables, 41, moved the flock to his farm in Hereford from Malham, North Yorkshire, overnight in March.
"David came down with symptoms while lambing his sheep," Mr Stables said. "I thought the only thing I could do to help was get the sheep down to me."
He said the first lambs were born within hours of arriving.
"It's very symptomatic of British agriculture," he said. "Farmers pulling together as they always do."
Mr Stables said he was "incredibly humbled" to be recognised by the British Farming Awards as 2020's "Farming Hero".
"It's a different life is farming, it's a team effort."
David Newhouse, who has known Mr Stables since he was a teenager, said it was "an incredibly stressful time" when he was hospitalised with coronavirus.
"I feel so humbled by Sam's act of kindness," he said. "He deserves so much recognition for his selfless actions.
"He was amazing, and I am really proud of him."
The awards also recognised Mr Stable's work supporting mental health among the farming community through a charity he established with his wife earlier this year.
"Social isolation is something farmers go through and have done for decades," he said. "It's such a difficult industry to be in."
"We want to try and break the stigma of mental health in farming."
